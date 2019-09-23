Outfit change! Meghan Markle changes into her blue Veronica Beard dress for day one of the Royal Tour Meghan looked beautiful in blue…

Earlier today the Duchess of Sussex was all smiles when she arrived in Cape Town with husband Prince Harry for the first royal engagement of their royal tour. Meghan looked chic in a black and white Mayamiko Dalitso dress which cost £69 and made in Malawi. Later on, she decided to have a quick outfit change - and she reached for one of her favourite dresses from last year's royal tour - her blue Veronica Beard dress. Remember when she wore it in Tonga?

The brightly coloured 'Cary' dress managed to look perfectly fitted and effortlessly casual, and it features pockets - we all know how much we love pockets. This dress also features stylish slits on each side. Meghan wore the sky blue version of the look, but sadly, it's no longer available to buy.

We have found this perfect dress from Mint Velvet dress though - and it's giving us all the Meghan vibes we need. And it's an excellent price...

After a late lunch, Harry and Meghan's second stop on day one was to the District Six Museum, located in the inner-city residential area in Cape Town, which was subject to the forced relocation of 60,000 inhabitants of various races during Apartheid in the 1970s.

Meghan kept the same shoes on as she wore earlier that day - her black Castaner Carina Espadrilles. At £80, these are a great investment for your holiday wardrobe as espadrilles go with anything, we think you'll agree. We wouldn't be surprised if these got a fair few outings during this royal tour in South Africa.

You might think Veronica Beard is made up of one designer called Veronica Beard, but it's actually two. At the helm of the fashion brand, you have the two Veronicas - two sisters-in-law that are married to brothers. The website states that "it was a true friendship and a love for fashion that inspired us to create Veronica Beard. We believe in building a collection that is inclusive of women everywhere and makes them feel confident every single day. We are mothers, entrepreneurs, sisters, friends—and we are our customer. Our motto: Look good, feel good, and do what you love."

