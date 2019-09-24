Meghan Markle visits Auwal Mosque in a chic cream headscarf & khaki shirt dress Prince Harry's wife stuns on day two of the royal tour

Tuesday proved to be a very busy day for the Duchess of Sussex. After wowing the crowds at Monwabisi Beach in the morning, after lunch, the royal made her way to Auwal Mosque - the oldest mosque in South Africa. Meghan, 38, decided to change out of her casual denim outfit from earlier, into a slinky khaki dress, cream headscarf and nude flats by Sam Edelaman. Harry and Meghan took a look at the first known manuscript of the Qu'ran, before they met with different faith groups. The former Suits star looked as radiant as ever as she entered the place of worship.

Meghan and Harry arriving at Auwal Mosque

As much as we have been loving seeing the royal pair on their engagements, it's always a delight to see what Meghan wears each day. Fashion wise, we thought they may be some rules Meghan has to follow during overseas visits. HELLO! spoke with Lucy Hume, Associate Director of etiquette experts Debrett's. "As far as Debrett’s is aware, there is no official royal family rulebook on dress codes, although it is commonly assumed one exists."

Meghan looked incredible in her khaki dress and cream headscarf

The late Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge and now Meghan have all honoured their host countries through fashion in the past, and we expect to see more of this from the Meghan in South Africa. It's common for royal ladies to match part of their ensemble to the colour of a nation's flag.

The royal looked glowing as she entered Auwal Mosque

MORE: In full: Meghan Markle's impassioned speech received huge cheers

Lucy explained: "From the Debrett’s perspective, etiquette is an awareness of, and respect for a society’s or cultural group’s set of expectations, therefore, this will no doubt be a key consideration for the Duchess of Sussex when she is preparing for her forthcoming trip." She added: "Members of the Royal Family may also choose to support designers from their host country as a homage to their culture, something we are increasingly seeing especially amongst the younger members of the family."

READ: Royal family travel details: 8 surprising facts about royal tours