Kate Middleton wears a sky blue coat by Alexander McQueen as she meets Sir David Attenborough The wife of Prince William looks incredible right now..

On Thursday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Sir David Attenborough for the naming ceremony of the polar research ship the public voted to call Boaty McBoatface. Fun! Kate looked as gorgeous as ever, braving the rain in stunning sky blue cape coat dress by Alexander McQueen, and she carried a clutch bag by Asprey. During their appearance, William and Kate were given a tour of the ship and met with a team of engineers - including young apprentices - who have been involved in the build. The royal couple also heard from the ship's captains and crew members about its ice-breaking capabilities and navigation systems before attending the official ceremony.

Kate looked stunning in her Alexander McQueen coat

We last saw Kate last week, when she paid a visit to the Family Nurse Partnership - a voluntary home visiting programme for parents aged up to 24. The royal decided to leave her favourite floral frocks at home, instead opting for a pair of black tailored cropped trousers and a navy blue and white polka-dot blouse by Equipment. Her famous brown hair was blown out in glam waves.

Kate last wore a similar coat by Mulberry on the royal visit to Belfast

The mother-of-three's mane always looks coiffed and curled to perfection. At the start of December, we even notice the royal had had a bit of a hair update.

Whilst dropping off Princess Charlotte and Prince George off at school, Kate's hair appeared to have had a bit of a colour lift - her hair was a few shades lighter and looked as if she had had a mixture of honey-toned highlights. Ideal for the upcoming autumn months, it's a true seasonal update. However the royal did spend part of the summer in Mystique, so perhaps that's where she picked up some colour from the sun. Either way, we love the change!

