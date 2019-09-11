Duchess Kate just wore £1.50 earrings & £13 shoes and no one noticed Prince William's wife loves a bargain...

How stunning did the Duchess of Cambridge look at the RHS Garden Wisley on Tuesday? The beautiful royal looked beautiful in her Emilia Wickstead floral dress which was made from a summery seersucker material. Priced at £1,635, it was a pure luxury buy. However, little did we know, the Duchess kept her accessories not only high-street, but remarkably cheap too. Kate's earrings are known as the 'Filigree' short-drop earrings, which came from Accessorize and cost just £1.50 in the sale. And what's more, she finished the look with a pair of 'Fleur' espadrille wedges in a taupe tone from Monsoon, which went down to just £13.50. Yes, you read that right. Sadly, and predictably, both items have since sold out, but we've heard whispers that the brand will be bringing back both items. Result!

Kate's wedges were from Monsoon

It appears that Accessorize is a high street store the mother-of-three is a big fan of. She may be used to wearing royal heirlooms and sparkling tiaras, but there really is nothing like a cut-price buy, is there?

Kate's earrings were from Accessorize

Back in May, when Kate visited her RHS Back to Nature garden, she wore the brand yet again - a pair of pretty, £8 statement shoulder-grazing earrings.The pink gem drop numbers had a gold finish and gave an extra feminine touch to the & Other Stories dress she wore them with.

Inexpensive jewels are something the brunette beauty often turns to, when amping up her outfits.

Back in 2013, Kate wowed crowds at the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom screening, wearing a cream floor-length Roland Mouret designer gown which she teamed with a £20 statement necklace from Zara.

Amazing! Kate has worn the Spanish brand on numerous occasions. It's always great to know you CAN get the royal look on a budget.

