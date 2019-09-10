Kate Middleton surprises in NEW Emilia Wickstead dress for RHS Garden Wisley Casual Kate!

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was the epitome of glam style as she was pictured at the opening of a new garden for children at RHS Garden Wisley. We thought the royal may have been dressed down, but no - she looked stunning in a midi-length baby blue dress which was emblazoned with a pink florals. The mother-of-three's dress was by Emilia Wickstead and priced at £1,635.00 and she added chic wedges. The royal wore her hair loose and flowing and she rocked fresh skin and minimal makeup. What a glow! Prince William's wife planted a weeping blue cedar tree in the space where families will play, discover and relax in a natural, exciting environment. The garden has been designed as a place for families and friends to have fun in nature, something the royal is hugely passionate about.

Kate looked blooming lovely in the floral dress

It was a big week for the 37-year-old last week; she dropped off her daughter Princess Charlotte off for her first day at school! All eyes were on the wife of Prince William, who looked as impeccably well-dressed as always, in her Michael Kors Carnation dress. One of the things we did notice though, was a change in the royal's hair colour. Her rich brunette locks looked a few shades lighter and appeared as if she had had a mixture of honey-toned highlights - a true autumnal makeover!

If you want to get in on the action, the new play garden will take place at RHS Garden Wisley from 10 September to 15 September.

As with the other RHS Back to Nature Gardens, the garden aims to support Kate's work to highlight how time spent in natural environments can actually help in building the foundations for positive physical and mental wellbeing that lasts through childhood and over a lifetime.

