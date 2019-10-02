Meghan Markle wears a pink dress with a special meaning whilst meeting Graca Machel The royal met with the wife of the late Nelson Mandela

The Duchess of Sussex wore her second outfit of the day on Wednesday afternoon, during the final part of the royal tour. Joining her husband Prince Harry for her second engagement of the day, she met with Garca Machel - the wife of the late Nelson Mandela. We loved her latest look, which consisted of a recycled blush pink mac dress by House of Nonie she has worn before. The royal looked in great spirits as she greeted Garca for the first time; Harry met with her on his last visit to South Africa in 2015. Meghan wore her hair loose earlier that day, but decided to tie it up in her trademark style for this engagement - a messy bun.

The last time Meghan wore this particular dress was during a visit to London's Southbank Centre on in July 2018. The royal visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. Perhaps that's why the former Suits star wore this dress today, whilst meeting the late politicians wife?

Meghan looked amazing in pink whilst meeting Garca Machel

It is a very sweet sentiment. The stunning pink mac dress looked great and is the kind of classic number that can be worn again and again. With a pair of high heel shoes and a fuss-free jewellery, it's a great ensemble. Polished makeup highlighted her stunning features.

Meghan last wore the dress to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in 2018

The royal couple had a busy morning. They headed to a township in Johannesburg, where their met with local entrepreneurs. Meghan, 38, looked as stunning as ever, wearing a striking white shirt dress in a midi cut.

She accessorised with a pair of nude high heels and wore her hair in a loose and wavy style. Harry meanwhile looked totally dapper in a light blue blazer and beige chinos.

