Duchess Meghan wows in white Dior outfit for son Archie's christening These pictures!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened their gorgeous baby son Archie Harrison on Saturday, in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. The baby royal - who is just two months old - looked angelic in official pictures, and the tot's proud mum Meghan looked incredible in her outfit. Wearing a gorgeous white Christian Dior dress and matching hat, the new mum appeared radiant and joyful in the official snaps. Wearing her trademark raven mane in her signature slicked-back bun, the royal beauty also sported a flawless face of immaculate, natural-toned makeup. Harry, 34, looked as suave as ever, wearing a tailored suit. What stylish parents, right?

The couple released the official pictures shortly after the private christening

The stunning photograph released to the public was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. Chris left the British Army in 2001 and then worked at the Lichfield Studios in Notting Hill to learn the skills he needed to be a professional photographer. He has travelled all over the world and specialises in location portrait, fashion and private event photography, so it comes as no surprise that he was chosen to take these incredible shots. He has even worked with fashion designer Ralph Lauren - a brand loved by Meghan.

The special day was attended by immediate family members and close friends, who gathered in the same place Harry and Meghan married just over a year ago.

Archie's christening was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who also christened his cousins Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018 and he even baptised Meghan ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry last year, which took place in a private ceremony. Archie was christened using holy water which was transported from Jordan to the UK, another royal tradition that was used for Charlotte and Louis' christenings.