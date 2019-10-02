Meghan Markle stuns in a white shirt dress on last day of the royal tour with Prince Harry Prince Harry's wife looks so stylish

Woah, what a royal tour it has been for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Harry and Meghan finished up their trip at a township in Johannesburg, where their met with local entrepreneurs. Meghan, 38, looked as stunning as ever, wearing a first-rate outfit, consisting of a stunning white shirt dress in a midi cut. She accessorised with a pair of nude high heels and wore her hair in a loose and wavy style.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan arrive at a township

We've seen the mother-of-one rock a variety of casual glam looks during the 10-day tour, from shirt dresses and wrap frocks to jumpsuits and funky skirts.

Meghan looked stunning in a white shirt dress

It's hard to pick a favourite, but we've whittled it down and we can't get enough of her sheer Club Monaco patterned dress - which she teamed with blue high heels when she met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife.

Meghan looked incredible in her Club Monaco dress carrying baby Archie

Made in a blue and white colourway with a tie-waist, it was the perfect flowing number, and set her back £368. We loved the way she also wore her famous brunette mane in a sleek, slicked-back bun - one of her trademark hairstyles. US labels have been a big feature in Meghan's case on this visit; she's also worn items from J.Crew and Banana Republic.

MORE: Meghan Markle just wore the shirt dress you always wanted on the royal tour

There's no doubt about it though, her gorgeous son Archie Harrison definitely stole the show that day. Carried by Meghan, the tiny tot looked delighted as he accompanied his dad and mum to meet the religious leader. His outfit hit the headlines too - Meghan decided not to dress the royal in an inexpensive baby clothes, but a £12.99 romper suit by H&M! The short-sleeved bodysuit was made in organic cotton, comes complete with buttons and has sewn-in turn-ups on the sleeves and press-studs at the crotch. It's still available online and would make a fabulous addition to any babies wardrobe.

READ: Meghan Markle's travel beauty essentials that keep her looking good on the royal tour

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.