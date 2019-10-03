The Countess of Wessex wows in an elegant white blazer and wide-leg trousers at Kingston Hospital The wife of Prince Edward is looking so sharp right now...

The Countess of Wessex has had one busy week! Fresh from her appearance in Blackpool on Tuesday, the wife of Prince Edward headed to at the Kingston Hospital Eye Clinic on Wednesday. The blonde royal learned how people losing their sight receive vital support from the Royal National Institute of Blind People. We loved the mother-of-two's outfit - gone were her favourite floral dresses, replaced with a stunning white blazer, which she teamed with a pair of wide-leg trousers that are in this season's hottest hue - brown. She added high heel shoes and a smart black clutch bag. With her hair tied up in a sleek chignon, the royal looked ready for business as as she toured the unit, meeting with RNIB Eye Clinic Liaison Officer Sabeena Weyhenage. The pair discussed the practical help and emotional support Sabeena offers people diagnosed with eye conditions

Sophie looked incredible in a whote blazer and teracotta flares

Loose fitting trousers appear to be a favourite of Sophie's right now! On Tuesday, the royal decided to go daring, and opted to wear a bright pink pair. Keeping the rest of her outfit relatively fuss-free. She added a cream coat, snakeskin shirt and matching clutch bag, as she was given a tour of the tower and watched a performance by school children.

Meghan wore a Burberry pair of flares back in 2018

Another royal lady who's a fan of this particular style has to be the Duchess of Sussex. Remember when she looked uber glam in a black pair on her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton in 2018. The former Suits actress opted for a pair of £450 wool wide-leg trousers by Burberry. She added a grey coat by Smythe, and a sweater from Autograph by Marks & Spencer.

Kate opted for Jigsaw in 2018

A few months later, the Duchess of Cambridge followed suit, arriving at the RAF base in Cyprus.

The mother-of-three wore an olive green blazer by Smythe with wide lapels and statement button details, a pair of classic flares from Jigsaw and a simple white T-shirt.

