Kate Middleton has a secret shopper - and she’s a member of the royal family The Duchess of Cambridge picks up style tips from those closest to her

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most fashionable women in the world, but even she picks up style recommendations from those closest to her. Kate, 37, and the Countess of Wessex, 54, have a close bond and even share similar taste in fashion. So much so that they may even own the same outfits behind closed doors – we hope they text each other beforehand!

Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail that Sophie buys her pieces, but also picks up a little extra something for her royal relative.

Kate and Sophie are close

She said: "She [Sophie] got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'"

MORE: Kate Middleton's new clutch bag comes in 9 different colours

We all know that Sophie is a huge fan of the humble jumpsuit, having rocked a navy Emilia Wickstead one-piece at Ascot this summer, but we've yet to see the Duchess of Cambridge in one in public. Keep your eyes peeled for a royal fashion first!

Last Thursday, Kate brought back her sky blue Alexander McQueen utility jacket for the official naming ceremony of RSS Sir David Attenborough in Birkenhead. Meanwhile, Sophie rewore one of our favourite frocks for the UCI Road World Championships, her green floral Suzannah tea dress.

READ: How Kate Middleton is growing into her role as a future Queen