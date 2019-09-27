The Countess of Wessex seriously can't stop wearing this floral dress of dreams This royal sure does like to recycle her fashion looks...

Here at HELLO!, you all know how much we love the Countess of Wessex's style. Whether she is dressing down in her jodhpurs or attending a glittering bash, the wife of Prince Edward always gets it right. Another thing we admire about the blonde royal, is she is a big supporter of sustainable fashion - often are-wearing the same items many times over. And let's face it, when they look as chic as this, can you blame her? On Thursday, Sophie headed to UCI Road World Championships, wearing a dress we've seen her step out in a lot. Known as the 'Stormy Hearts Midi-Length Tea Dress' it costs £895 from Suzannah and is currently available online in all sizes. Making the summery style appropriate for winter, she added a navy blue blazer (one of her staple items) and a pair of grey Mary Jane shoes by Penlope Chilvers.

Sophie styled up her fave dress with a navy blazer

In June, the Countess visited Lebanon on an official visit and on a trip to Beirut, She once again whacked out the green design. White espadrilles were added into the mix as well as simple jewellery.

The royal wore the same dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

And in May, the mother-of-two headed to the Chelsea Flower Show, joining Her Majesty the Queen and Princess Beatrice, to support the Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature Garden. Sophie looked on-point in the gorgeous green frock, and she kept the chills away with a white shawl and summer heels.

It's not just Sophie; the Duchess of Cambridge also enjoys the high end label. At Wimbledon this year, Prince William's wife stunned onlookers in a white dress, made in a midi style with contrasting black detail at the buttons.

Making the look her own, she added a black statement belt and simple black pumps, pushing her long hair back with a pair of swanky sunglasses. The frock cost £1,850 from Suzannah and had a huge waiting list when it was released.

