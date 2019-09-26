The Countess of Wessex stuns royal fans in a beautiful pleated skirt by Valentino The wife of Prince Edward has a wardrobe filled with incredible skirts...

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Wednesday afternoon, rocking a dazzling cream winter coat during her visit to Musgrove Park Hospital. The royal - who is married to Prince Edward - stunned onlookers in a pastel pink knitted jumper and a black silk pleated floral print skirt by Valentino. You can pick this up for £1,890 online. It featured a high waist and was cut in an on-trend midi-length. She added terracotta ankle boots and wore her famous blonde hair in a half-up, half down style. Gold drop earrings were also added into the mix and she carried a khaki and pink two-toned bag. Top marks Sophie!

Sophie looked stunning in her Valentino skirt

Printed skirts are high up on Sophie's list - she has worn them a lot recently. Back in June, the mother-of-two headed to the Royal Norfolk County Show and looked as glamorous as ever, rocking a classic white shirt, ruby red blazer, high heel espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers and a stunning blue Erdem skirt which was embossed with bright red flowers.

BUY IT NOW! £1,890, Valentino

Last week, the blonde royal visited Kenya, where on one of her engagements, she met British Army and civilians who form part of the British Peace Support Training Team.

Sophie wore an Erdem skirt back in June

Wearing a simple white T-shirt, she also teamed it with a pink floral pleated skirt, also from Valentino. What a fashion combo, right? Once again, she teamed the look with her favourite Penelope Chilvers espadrilles and wore her blonde hair slicked back in a simple ponytail.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex made her summer floral dress work for the autumn

The stylish royal has always been a total fashionista, although she is very modest with it. In 2018, she even hosted an event at Buckingham Palace, which celebrated 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project and said of her personal style: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time."

READ: The Countess of Wessex recycles a seriously eye-catching stripe skirt by Gabriela Hearst

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.