The Countess of Wessex looks ultra glam rocking pink trousers in Blackpool

On Tuesday, the Countess of Wessex headed to the much-loved seaside town of Blackpool, to celebrate two of the resort’s birthdays. Sophie, 54, first appeared at the iconic Grand Theatre and looked delighted as she watched young performers from Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School and the Blackpool Scout Show put on a performance. We loved the wife of Prince Edward's fabulous outfit that appeared on Twitter, which consisted of a classic camel coat, a snakeskin shirt and a pair of uber-glam pink flares. Blackpool is known for its bright lights and plethora of colours, so maybe that's why the royal decided to amp up her look.

The Countess of Wessex wore pink trousers in Blackpool

The blonde royal then headed the Tower, where she had afternoon tea and took part in a performance in the ballroom before a trip up the Tower Eye. According to The Blackpool Gazette, she unveiled a plaque in the Tower’s new entertainment suite The Fifth Floor.

Back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also visited Blackpool. Kate, 37, decided to wear one of her favourite shades - racing green - in the form of a sleek coat by Sportmax, which covered her fancy Michael Kors dress. She added black gloves, a matching scarf and the cutest green box bag by Manu Atelier. Looking as fresh and glowing as ever, Kate's hair was worn in a ponytail and her makeup looked immaculate - she sported a flawless base, brown eye-shadow, a slick of mascara and a slick of nude lipstick.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore racing green when she visited Blackpool in March

Like Sophie, William and Kate headed to the Blackpool Tower. Being one of the UK’s most famous landmarks, it was great to see them enjoying the sight.

Kate and William joined in a round-table briefing about the town’s recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway.

