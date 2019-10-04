Queen Letizia delights royal fans in £45 high heels - and you can pick them up in Dune The royal loves a fashion bargain like the rest of us...

If there was a poll for the best-dressed royal, Queen Letizia of Spain would absolutely be up there. The stunning brunette was pictured out and about on Thursday, where she attended the inauguration of the 14th International Seminar of Language and Journalism. As a former journalist, we are sure this was a very interesting day for the 47-year-old. Dressing to impress, she wore a camel-toned cashmere jumper, tailored black wide-leg trousers and a fabulous pair of two-tone shoes in the same shades, by Steve Madden. We've tracked them down, and you can pick them up in one of our favourite shoe shops, Dune, for just £45 in the brand's current sale. And what's more, there are still a fair few sizes still left. Winning!

Queen Letizia looked incredible in her tailored trousers and high heels

Earlier that day, the royal stepped out in a gorgeous silk two-piece, designed by Spanish designer Juan Duyos. The pastel ensemble looked gorgeous against her tanned skin tone and was a true ladylike, yet modern look.

The mother-of-two's knee-length pencil skirt featured a pretty floral pattern of cream on pale blue fabric. Her coordinating blouse was also a cream shade with a blue-collar and cuffs to match the skirt. Accessorising to perfection, the royal teamed her ensemble with a cream clutch and heels of the same hue.

This week has proved to be a very busy one for the royal, full of engagements where she has worn some uber-chic outfits. On Tuesday, she spent the evening at the Hotel Westin Palace in Madrid, wearing a scarlet strapless dress by Roberto Torretta. We were surprised to see her rock a head of shiny curls; normally straight locks is her go-to style. She added silver high heels and a lovely box clutch. Oh, what we would give to raid her wardrobe...

