Queen Letizia steps out in the ultimate summer skirt and dreamy perspex heels We want this entire outfit

Oh, how we love Queen Letizia of Spain's style - she never puts a foot wrong. The Spanish royal visited the National Library of Spain on Tuesday morning and wore the most perfect skirt. Dressing for the warm temperatures, she donned an Adolfo Dominguez skirt which cinched her in at the waist. Unfortunately, the skirt is no longer available but it does come in a different colourway - a navy and pink variation. If you're wanting to copy Letizia, this could be the perfect choice as it's on sale for £56 - winning. The Spanish queen teamed the floral skirt with a blush, sleeveless top and a pair of Steve Madden shoes.

And on that subject, we need to talk about these shoes! Before the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the stars of Love Island, PVC-strap mules were Letizia's thing - in fact, she is often seen wearing her Steve Madden heels that cost less than £100.

Nowadays, clear transparent straps are a big trend with footwear, but Queen Letizia has been a long-time fan. In fact, back in 2015, she wore a full-on pair of Cinderella shoes. Trust Queen Letizia to show she's the Queen of excellent shoes.

For her outing on Tuesday, she carried a Felipe Prieto bag and wore a pair of Tous earrings. As per usual, the 46-year-old's hair looked flashbulb ready. Her long bob was blow-dried to perfection and she kept her makeup light and fresh, with just a touch of nude lipstick and copper shades on her eyes. All in all: perfection.