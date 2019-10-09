Queen Letizia is super chic in Massimo Dutti snakeskin dress - and we have the BEST £15 lookalike The Spanish royal nails autumn chic, again

We're loving Queen Letizia's sleek snakeskin look. The Spanish royal stepped out in the elegant print on Tuesday at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid for a reception in honour of the Business Council of the European and Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. As usual, Letizia was on peak form style-wise, standing out in her monochrome midi shirt dress by the designer Massimo Dutti. The former journalist teamed her stunning outfit with some equally sophisticated olive heels by one of her favourite labels, Carolina Herrera. Letizia accompanied her husband King Felipe to the function, the couple smiling as they stood beside each other for photographs.

We first saw Letizia wearing this striking dress back in February, so it's clearly one of her most-loved outfits to don it twice in a year. Unfortunately, the piece is now sold out online but there are several lookalike dresses on the high street right now. This dress by Dorothy Perkins is near identical.

SHOP: Snake printed shirt dress, £15, Dorothy Perkins

The mum-of-two went for a relaxed beauty look, wearing her brunette locks in a wavy down style parted to one side. Letizia's brows are beyond perfect – how does she get them like that? The royal accentuated her eyes with some mascara and liner and added some nude lippy for a subtle effect.

Letizia has wowed in some fabulous daytime looks of late. She nailed a chic work outfit last Thursday when she attended the inauguration of the 14th International Seminar of Language and Journalism. The royal wore a camel-toned cashmere jumper, tailored black wide-leg trousers and a pair of two-tone shoes in the same shades, by Steve Madden, which you can pick up at Dune for £45.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.