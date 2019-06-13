Princess Beatrice just wore the £17.99 Zara essential every woman needs We love a royal high street buy!

On Wednesday evening, Princess Beatrice attended a Pitch@Palace event hosted by her dad, Prince Andrew and accompanied her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York. We loved the outfit the royal stepped out in at St James Palace, which consisted of a custom-made Claire Mischevani polka dot coat dress. She teamed the look with some first-rate accessories, including a £150 Sophie Stanbury x Sienna Jones crossbody bag, a Cartier bracelet AND a Zara belt with a bejewelled buckle. Although this particular belt looks to be a past-season buy, you can buy a very similar one for £17.99. What a bargain!

The royal was joined by her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who stood beside her as she chatted to fellow guests. We also loved what Sarah Ferguson wore - the redhead rocked a chic grey blazer which she teamed with a sleek silk scarf and high heels. Prince Andrew founded Pitch@Palace to help and accelerate the work of entrepreneurs, and it has helped to create almost 6000 jobs since it was founded in 2014.

£17.99, Zara

We last saw the 30-year-old at Trooping the Colour over the weekend and we couldn't get enough of her fashion-forward outfit! Princess Eugenie's big sister was in great spirits as she greeted the Queen wearing a stunning pink dress with black lace detail by Emilia Wickstead and a funky floral headpiece by milliner Judy Bentinck.

£150, Sophie Stanbury

Royal fans spotted that the dress had been worn before by another royal - Beatrice's auntie the Countess of Wessex! Sophie wore the same design to Ascot in 2018. Maybe B raided Sophie's wardrobe ahead of the event?

Speaking of Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward looked equally chic at Trooping, dazzling fans in a beautiful green dress by Suzannah with a hat by Jane Taylor. As always, the royal showcased her natural beauty with simple makeup.

