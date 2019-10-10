The surprising picture Prince Harry picked for his 35th birthday card reply Prince Harry turned 35 on 15 September

The Duke of Sussex made sure his well-wishers received a lovely thank you card after he was inundated with messages in honour of his 35th birthday. The royal, who celebrated his birthday on 15 September, sent royal fans a surprising choice of photo - a picture taken from his engagement at the Margaret Thatcher Infirmary during the annual Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in June. The picture of the card was shared on royal fan account, The Cambridges.

Prince Harry picked a photo from this engagement in June

Over the years, members of the British royal family send their well-wishers thank you letters or cards to acknowledge the sweet messages, and this year was no different for Prince Harry. Although details of his actual birthday celebrations have been kept quiet, his wife Meghan made sure she posted a heartfelt message on their joint account to mark the day.

Sharing a number of photos of Harry from over the years, including a new photo of the pair with their baby son Archie on his christening day, Meghan wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: 'Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!'"

This birthday will have no doubt been extra special for Harry as it was his first one with his baby son Archie. Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan took their little boy to South Africa for their first royal tour as a family-of-three. The doting parents spoke about Archie on several occasions throughout their engagements and revealed he liked to sleep while they were at work.

