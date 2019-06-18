Princess Beatrice and Eugenie twin in blue at Royal Ascot 2019 What a royally stylish pair!

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked super chic on the first day of Royal Ascot, and we are loving their racing attire! Both royals chose blue toned outfits and looked elegant as they rode in a carriage with Princess Alexandra and the The Right Honourable Edward Young. Elder sister Beatrice chose a stunning pastel blue lace dress by Maje and teamed it with a Bundle MacLaren hat. Newlywed Eugenie decided to opt for a a blue dress too which had a splash of yellow at the side. She paired it with a co-ordinating yellow hat. Talk about stylish sisters!

Beatrice and Eugenie both opted for blue at Royal Ascot

The Princesses will be guests of the Queen in the royal box for the first day of the famous Berkshire racing meet, which is expected to attract around 300,000 racegoers over the next five days. Royal Ascot is just as much a social occasion as a sporting event, and racegoers take the opportunity to dress to impress, rocking chic hats and summer dresses as well as sharp suits. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also there, and will present the winning trophies in the King's Stand Stakes.

Writing in the opening day's official race programme, the Queen said: "Racing began at Ascot over 300 years ago and while much has changed, the horses remain the stars, thrilling us with their beauty, brilliance and courage. The quality and depth of competition at the royal meeting has also continued to prosper, with eight group one races taking place this week."

"The best horses and jockeys from across the globe are increasingly drawn to Royal Ascot, and it is truly exciting to welcome competitors from overseas, as strong international competition adds further interest and fascination."

