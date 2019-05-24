Princess Eugenie, Beatrice & Sarah Ferguson all love THIS swimwear brand Swimsuits with a royal edge...

Holiday season is fast approaching, and it's a sure fire excuse to stock up on all things beachwear - from bikinis and kaftans, to beach towels and, of course, swimsuits. We don't often see the royal family on holiday sunning themselves - but now we know what they like to wear for a visit to the beach.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie love Melissa Odabash swimwear

Swimwear designer Melissa Odabash has recently revealed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mum, Sarah Ferguson, all head to her store before they hit the beach. And why wouldn't they? From cut-out pieces to sparkly flip flops and itsy bitsy bikinis, Melissa's label has it all, and not to mention a huge celebrity following. Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Elle Macpherson, Rhianna, Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller, Heidi Klum and Beyoncé are among the stars who choose Melissa Odabash whilst on holiday. And now she can add the royals to her list.

The Countess of Wessex has this swimsuit, £225, Melissa Odabash @ Matches

HELLO! caught up with the former swimsuit model, who told us: "I've been working with royals not only from this country - but from many others - for over 15 years. They have been loyal ever since, and come back year after year. Last year, Princess Mary was even spotted wearing more athletic styles. Times are changing!"

Melissa recreated Princess Diana's iconic swimsuit for the film Diana, staring Naomi Watts

She also revealed the Countess of Wessex is also a fan. "Sophie looked incredible when she wore my plunge front red swimsuit, whereas before, many royals stuck to plain basic colours."

MORE: The best swimsuits that you need to take on holiday

Speaking of royal fashion - remember the iconic film Diana starring Naomi Watts? Melissa's label re-developed the iconic baby blue swimsuit that the former wife of Prince Charles famously wore on holiday, especially for the movie.

READ: Best celebrity bikinis 2019: from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden

If you're wondering whether they get given the swimsuits for free, think again. The royals all pay for their own Melissa Odabash pieces, but she does kindly offer a discount to her royal customers. With prices starting at £80, a little saving must be welcome.