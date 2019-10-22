Kate Middleton's new L.K. Bennett dress is PERFECT for that in between autumn weather The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous as she greeted Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace wearing a vintage 1930s style dress by L.K.Bennett...

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in the perfect autumnal dress as she welcomed Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace earlier this month. Kate looked gorgeous as she greeted the guests in a vintage 1930s style brown and black printed midi dress by L.K.Bennett, which cost £395. Made of silk, the dress featured long sleeves, ruching at the front and nipped in at the waist before dropping into a floaty skirt. She paired it with heels, simple accessories and styled her shiny brunette hair in her usual bouncy blowdry.

The mother-of-three was joined by her husband Prince William, who also looked dapper in a blue suit and pale blue tie, as well as Havana singer Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James.

VIDEO: All the best outfits from Kate Middleton's royal tours

SHOP: The Gabrielle coral print midi dress, £395, LK.Bennett via John Lewis

This is the fourth year that Radio 1’s Teen Heroes have been invited to the Palace, where ten finalists were greeted by Kate and William who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others. On 24 November, the three winners Hazel, 12, Rachel, 17, and Scarlett, 14, will be presented with their Teen Hero Award at Radio 1's Teen Awards, which celebrates UK teenage heroes as well as the year’s best music, sport and entertainment stars.

One of the winners is Scarlett, who is a young carer to her mother, older sister who has type 1 diabetes, and grandmother who has depression. Both Scarlett, who has autism, and her mum suffer from an incurable nerve condition called HNPP, which can make everyday activities like carrying shopping bags extremely painful. Despite this, she carries out house chores and gardening, and walks her grandmother to church.

MORE: Duchess Kate's best fashion moments in L.K.Bennett

SHOP: The Gabrielle coral print midi dress, £395, LK.Bennett via John Lewis

It is no secret that Kate loves high-street store L.K.Bennett. She famously wore the brand's £195 'Sledge' nude pumps religiously during her first few years as a royal, opted for the green and white polka dot dress to visit Evelina London Children's Hospital in December 2018, and has stepped out in the fitted red 'Ami' coat several times. In what's now known as the 'Kate effect', many of these items unsurprisingly sold out after she wore them, and we're predicted the same might happen for this stunning 'Gabrielle' dress!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.