Kate Middleton looks fabulous in the dreamiest black flats at the Army Canine Centre

It's been a whirlwind few days for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who have had a packed schedule of appearances during their royal tour of Pakistan, yet they have sported a flawless wardrobe for every outing. And their final morning was no exception! The royal couple looked as elegant as ever as they visited Islamabad's Army Canine Centre, and it wasn't just the puppies we couldn't take our eyes off.

Kate looked amazing in her monochrome outfit

Kate stepped out in a pair of white trousers, which she paired with a black blazer coat by Beulah London. She finished the look with some gorgeous accessories, including a pair of black shoes from Russell & Bromley which she also has in nude.

Choosing to keep her look elegant and simple, the mother-of-three showed off her glowing skin, long lashes and pale lipstick, and styled her hair into her classic bouncy blowdry. Prince William also looked chic alongside his wife, wearing a light blue shirt and chinos.

During their visit to the Army Canine Centre, which is modelled on the UK’s Defence Animal Training Centre at Melton Mowbray, the Duke and Duchess got to spend some quality time with some adorable little puppies.

The UK currently helps to breed and train dogs to identify explosives by supporting the Pakistan Counter Improvised Explosive Device programme. William and Kate had the opportunity to try out their training skills with the help of dog handlers, before taking some of the puppies through an agility training activity.

Kate swapped heels for trainers to play cricket.

We've loved the diversity of Kate's tour wardrobe, as she has opted for staple items that could be worn for several different occasions. On Thursday, the royal showed us how to go from chic to sporty in the same day with just a few subtle tweaks. She wore a white shalwar kameez, a traditional outfit featuring a long tunic and trousers, by designer Gul Ahmed for an official meeting with Governor Lahore in the morning, before heading to the National Cricket Academy. The famously sporty royal was more than happy to join in with a match, and she only had to tie her hair back and add a pair of crisp white trainers. Genius!

