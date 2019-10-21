Mystery behind Kate Middleton's tour outfit SOLVED - details The royal couple had an unplanned night in Lahore

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just returned from a successful five-day tour of Pakistan, where the couple charmed their host nation. The first three days of the visit ran smoothly but on Thursday evening, there was an unscheduled stopover in Lahore after William and Kate's plane got caught up in a storm, although it didn't seem to faze the pair as they quickly rescheduled their itinerary.

The Duchess, 37, stepped out on the Friday morning wearing a black and white embroidered kurti by Pakistani designer label Elan with white trousers, leaving many royal fans wondering if her outfit had to be bought last minute because of the unplanned stay in Lahore.

On Friday, Kate left Lahore in a new outfit by Elan

Well, it seems the mystery has been solved! It seems that Kate's personal assistant and stylist Natasha Archer must have packed her a spare outfit just in case, as the piece was made especially for her.

Khadijah Shah, who is the creative director behind Elan, tweeted that the silk kurta was a bespoke design, adding: "We are absolutely thrilled with how elegantly she carried it, and grateful for this privilege and honour." PEOPLE magazine's Monique Jessen also tweeted that Kate's ensemble will be available to buy next spring, retailing for £70 - £100 and that Kate's team discovered Khadijah on Instagram. So savvy!

William and Kate at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore

It's also believed that the designer, who completed a degree at the London School of Economics before setting up her label, attended the evening reception on Tuesday 15 October where William and Kate arrived in a brightly coloured auto rickshaw. Khadijah was also joined by fellow fashion designer Maheen Khan, who created a number of traditional looks for the Duchess on the tour, including the striking turquoise shalwar kameez and headscarf Kate wore to visit the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

William and Kate returned to Islamabad on the final day of their tour, visiting the Army Canine Centre to see a training session with puppies in action, before they boarded their plane to travel back to London. The Duchess changed into a black longline jacket by Beulah London, teaming it with white trousers and Russell & Bromley flats.

