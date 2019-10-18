The mystery regarding Kate’s latest royal tour outfit - find out why Kate's outfit at Lahore airport has EVERYONE talking

Travelling is rarely ever smooth-sailing, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can definitely vouch for that after Thursday's events. On Thursday, William and Kate were forced to spend the night in Lahore and cancel their engagements in Khyber Pass after their plane got caught in an electrical storm. Most people believed that due to the unplanned turn of events, Kate's tour clothes would surely still be in Islamabad and that she would have to appear in a similar or maybe even the same outfit on Friday morning. However, whilst boarding the plane the next morning at Lahore airport, there's no doubt that Kate looked incredible in a fresh and beautiful cream kurta by Elan and fresh white trousers - but how?!

Many on Twitter are speculating that perhaps Kate's stylist Natasha Archer travels with an array of spare outfits in case of any unexpected disaster or maybe even took a last-minute shopping trip to find the beautiful outfit. One Twitter user claimed that the royals always travel with spares in case of emergencies such as spillages and even travel with a black outfit in tow in case of a death in the family.

However, another user seemed convinced that Kate's trousers, shoes and scarf were the same ones that she wore on Thursday and even suggested that Prince William was wearing the same clothes also. Yet, although Kate may have been wearing the same items, another user commented that this was a different story for her kurta claiming that it was 'bespoke' piece made for Kate and therefore not a result of last-minute shopping.

We're still yet to solve the mystery of Kate's fresh outfit however whatever the reason for her swift outfit rescue we absolutely loved this look from Kate.

