Kate Middleton departs from Lahore Airport rocking the smartest travel bag ever Prince William's wife switches up her handbag situation...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured departing from Lahore Airport, on the fifth and final day of the royal visit of Pakistan. We loved Kate's travelling outfit -she went for a cream kurta by Elan thatstriking had navy blue piping. She teamed the look with white trousers, nude high heels by J. Crew and carried a bag which was a very different type of arm candy for the royal! Kate is mostly seen with nude clutch bags or smaller designs, so this holdall-style number by Smythson was quite the change! In short, the ideal travel bag. The mother-of-three wore her long hair in a loose and lightly curled style and added gold statement earrings.

Kate looked incredible in her white ensemble

The final leg of the tour is going to be quite the busy one! The royal pair will take puppies through their paces on a visit to Islamabad’s Army Canine Centre later on Friday, which is modelled on the UK’s Defence Animal Training Centre at Melton Mowbray. William and Kate will join dog handlers for a training session before taking some of the puppies through an agility training activity.

We also loved her Smythson holdall

We still can't get over how glam the 37-year-old looked on Thursday as she visited the Badshahi Mosque. Kate wowed onlookers in her turquoise Shalwar Kameez by Maheen Khan. The beautiful creation had a striking gold trim and we loved that she added a headscarf in the same tone.

Kate looked amazing in her turquoise headscarf the day before

The royal couple were on an official visit to the Badshahi Mosque and looked in great spirits as they arrived. William looked snappy in his linen suit.The mosque was in the heart of Lahore’s Walled City and the impressive marble building is one of Pakistan’s best known landmarks.

The courtyard can accommodate 100,000 worshippers. Like the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 2006, the Duke and Duchess met faith leaders and heard how they are promoting interfaith harmony between their communities. The Queen visited the Mosque in 1961, while William's late mother Princess Diana also visited in 1991.

