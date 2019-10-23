Crown Princess Mary just wore a wedding dress for a night out in Tokyo and WOW The royal customised the £2550 dress...

Women are becoming increasingly adventurous with their wedding day outfit, with shorter hems, jumpsuits and bold colours just some of the trends we have seen over the past few years. So why should these outfits only be worn on your big day? Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has shown us how to nail a wedding dress for a night out in Tokyo, and she looked simply divine.

The royal stepped out in an ivory midi dress from Maria Fekih which costs £2550 and is made-to-order, taking up to 12 weeks to create. Featuring the most stunning tulle square-shaped cap sleeves adorned with glittery gold polka dots, it is certainly worth the wait. On the website, the brand described the design as "exceptional couture elegance inspired by the New Look from the 1940s." And we're loving the fact the cocktail dress comes with pockets!

Mary customised her look by adding a strip of the gold polka dot material around her waist to create a belted look, and she paired it with statement drop earrings, a gold bangle and a matching gold clutch. The 47-year-old swept her dark hair back into an elegant updo to ensure all eyes remained on the dress. Beauty wise, she showed off her glowing skin, accentuated her eyes with soft brown eyeliner and wore a swipe of gloss across her lips.

She was accompanied by her husband Crown Prince Frederik, who looked dapper in a dark blue three-piece suit and blue and red patterned tie, as they attended a star-studded cocktail party at a hotel in Tokyo. The pair travelled to Japan along with a number of other royals, including Prince Charles and Queen Letizia of Spain, to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. Mary changed out of her white Maria Fekih dress and into an equally as stunning lilac off-the-shoulder dress with a fabulous sequinned floor-length cape to spend the evening at Tokyo's Imperial Palace for a State Banquet for the newly enthroned Emperor.

