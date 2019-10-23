Princess Sofia steps out in the PERFECT pair of black knee-high boots - and they're from Zara The perfect black boots for autumn/winter!

Princess Sofia of Sweeden effortlessly radiated glamour on Tuesday while attending her and Prince Carl Philip's foundation event reporting on cyber-bullying. Radiating in a classic all-black ensemble, the 34-year-old wore a long-sleeved black midi dress with a flattering boat-neckline which she paired with an oversized belt to nip her in at the waist.

MORE: 13 times Duchess Kate wore Zara

However, the part of Sofia's outfit that really stole the show were her black knee-high boots. Absolutely perfect for autumn these are the kind of boots that can be found on every fashionista's new-season wishlists but they can often be hard to get right. You need to find the perfect length, heel and of course, you need to make sure they do NOT fall down. If, like us, you're looking for the perfect pair of black knee-high booties then look no further because Sofia's boots are easier to get hold of than you would think! This gorgeous pair are from Zara - and they're available now.

SHOP: Over-the-knee block-heel boots, £59.99, Zara

The boots appear to only come in black at the moment but we see these boots becoming so popular we predict a few a more colours to be added, a brown pair perhaps?

Sofia pulled the look together with her caramel highlighted locks worn down to her shoulders in a polished blow-dry. She added a dash of colour to the understated look with blush, a matching light pink lipstick and a light purple smokey eye which she complemented with lashings of mascara on the top and lower lash line. Absolutely stunning.

Sofia isn't the only royal who likes a good rummage in Zara. Queen Letizia of Spain is a huge fan, as is the Duchess of Cambridge. Remember when she took everyone by surprise with her blue and white nautical dress she wore in the summer of 2018? As predicted the dress sold out straight away - they don't call it the 'Kate Effect' for nothing.

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia just wowed in the MOST stylish headbands