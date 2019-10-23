Only the Countess of Wessex could make a camouflage jacket look this stylish Prince Edward's wife keeps it casual...

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon - even though she was dressed super casually! The royal participated in The Countess of Wessex Cup 2019 at St John Moore Barracks in Winchester. The wife of Prince Edward was dressed casually but still looked totally chic - she wore olive green jodhpurs, a knitted jumper, and a camouflage jacket with boots. With her famous blonde hair tied back and amber drop earrings, the mother-of-two looked lovely.

Sophie still looked stylish in her camouflage jacket

It has been a busy time for the royal. Last week, the 54-year-old headed to Kosovo to find out more about work to support survivors of sexual violence after the conflict in 1998.

The royal added a knitted jumper

Sophie met with survivors, families, and NGO and Government representatives to learn first-hand about efforts to tackle stigma and trauma. She looked smart for the occasion, wearing a beautiful dress by one of her favourite go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead.

WATCH: Sophie always looks stylish...

The blush pink number was made from wool crêpe and is known as the 'Ludovice' dress. With its short sleeves and a keyhole opening, the dress suited the royal perfectly, especially with the slightly flared shape. Top marks! It's priced at £1430 and is currently available online now in all sizes. The royal accessorised the look with gold drop earrings, high heels, a simple pashmina and a snakeskin bag.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex stuns royal fans in a beautiful pleated skirt by Valentino

Hot pink is a shade the blonde beauty is clearly loving right now. Earlier in October, she headed to Blackpool, to celebrate two of the resort's birthdays. Sophie stepped out at the iconic Grand Theatre and rocked a classic camel coat, a snakeskin shirt and a pair of uber-glam pink trousers.

READ: The Countess of Wessex wows royal fans in the Edem floral skirt you always wanted