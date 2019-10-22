Meghan Markle brings the glam in vibrant purple dress at the One Young World Summit Prince Harry's wife turned heads in her latest outfit…

The Duchess of Sussex looked dazzling on Tuesday evening as she attended the One Young World Summit - stepping out at the opening ceremony. Mother-of-one Meghan looked as stunning as ever as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall, wearing the same purple dress by Babaton for ARITZIA that she wore during a trip to Birkenhead with Prince Harry in January. She teamed the frock with a pair of navy suede heels and opted to go without a coat or handbag for the occasion. Her hair was teased in beautiful loose waves and her makeup was as glowing and flawless as ever. Swoon!

Meghan first wore this dress to visit local organisations in Birkenhead in January

Prince Harry's wife was attending in her role as Vice-President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. For 2019, the trust is partnering with One Young World to bring 53 young leaders from across the Commonwealth to attend the #OYW2019 Summit in London.

Meghan colour-clased her purple and blue brilliantly

It's been a busy month for the former Suits star. Not only did she take part in the action-packed royal tour of South Africa, but she wowed onlookers at the WellChild Awards last week. The star-studded event was held at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel and Meghan decided to recycle a dress that was very special to her.

Meghan re-wore her engagement dress last week at the WellChild Awards

The US-born royal looked as gorgeous as ever in the deep green frock from Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H. which featured a bow around the waist and a tailored midi cut. She previously wore it for her iconic engagement photos with Prince Harry in November 2017.

At the time, she amped up the swish number in a stunning white, simple trench coat by Canadian brand Line The Label, strappy Aquazzura Matilde Crisscross nude suede pumps, and earrings by Birks.

