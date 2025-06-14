Why Princess Anne doesn't dress like other royal ladies during Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne looked nothing short of spectacular as she donned her military uniform to travel on horseback for the King's Birthday Parade on Saturday.

However, onlookers might be wondering why Anne was the only female member of the royal family to wear a uniform. Royals with military and naval connections have worn military dress on state occasions since the 19th century. Find out all about Anne's service, her uniform and the medals she wears...

Anne's uniform

As Colonel of the Blues and Royals, the 73-year-old royal wore a Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons). Due to this title, Anne typically follows the procession on horseback, rather than riding in the carriage alongside the rest of the royal family.

She donned her full regalia to travel on horseback down the Mall, joined by Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

© Getty Images Princess Anne travelled on horseback down The Mall

The trio proudly wore the Collars of the Order of the Garter and Sash of the Order of the Thistle, with the Princess Royal looking smart in her bicorn hat, jodhpurs and riding boots.

© Getty Images Princess Anne is a skilled and experienced horsewoman, and wore her military outfit on the day

As for her medals, the Princess Royal wore the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Medal, the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Medal, the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, the Naval Long Service and the Good Conduct Medal, Canadian Forces Decoration, Order of St John Service Medal, and New Zealand 1990 Medal.



Anne's service history

The Princess is patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity as well as being Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth.

Although she hasn't actually served in the military like her brothers Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, she is an honorary Rear Admiral, and takes her role very seriously. Since 2020, she has served as a General in the British Army and an Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

The Princess Royal carries out hundreds of engagements with her military patronages and affiliations every year and usually tops the hardest working royal list.