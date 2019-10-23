Queen Letizia takes style tips from the Duchess of Cambridge in a Temperley London dress The stunning dress is currently half price...

It has been a busy few days for Queen Letizia of Spain, who recently visited Tokyo to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito and is now in South Korea with husband King Felipe VI. But it seems she still has plenty of time to pick out the perfect outfits! She has donned a number of stunning dresses recently, but this cream black and pink dress has got to be one of our favourites - and it also has Kate Middleton's seal of approval.

Letizia looked glowing in the Temperley London dress which featured three-quarter sleeves, a sheer top and pink embroidered flowers - and there is currently 50% off! Paired with statement earrings made from her mother-in-law's diamonds and rubies and a matching bracelet, she looked every the Queen. Her hair was pulled away from her face in a neat low bun, and she opted for simple makeup with bronzer swept under her cheekbones, dark smokey eyes and natural pink lipstick.

King Felipe VI complemented his wife's outfit in a simple black suit and a pale grey tie - what a stunning couple! They attended the official dinner hosted by Moon Jae-in in Seoul, South Korea on 23 October as part of their two-day visit which aims to develop the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The mother-of-two may have taken fashion inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge, who counts Temperley London among her favourite labels. From casual blouses to lace gowns, Kate has opted for items from the brand on numerous occasions. Designer Alice Temperley told HELLO! Fashion Monthly: "The Duchess of Cambridge does wear our clothes a lot, but it's not planned. You don't know if she is going to wear something until the photographs appear." Letizia's stunning cream dress is giving us flashbacks of Kate Middleton's Indian-inspired white and black embroidered from her 2016 tour of India with Prince William. We don't know about you, but we wish we could raid her wardrobe!

