Crown Princess Mary rocks a navy leather pencil skirt in Copenhagen The royal looks lovely in leather!

It's official, the leather pencil skirt is THE skirt this winter. If the likes of Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby and even the Duchess of Sussex all donning one aren't enough to convince you that you need one in your wardrobe, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has just stepped out in the most gorgeous navy version that will have you running to the shops.

She paired the sexy pencil skirt with matching heels and a printed blue, brown and pink blouse from Serbian fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić as she attended the annual Christmas Label presentation in Copenhagen on Monday. The 47-year-old wore her dark hair loose around her shoulders in a bouncy blowdry, and opted for a fresh-faced makeup look with lashings of mascara, a touch of blusher on her cheeks and lipgloss. She accessorised with some delicate diamond hoops, a simple bangle on her wrist and finished off the look with a warm grey coat from Massimo Dutti around her shoulders.

The mother-of-four, who is patron of the Christmas Label Fund, presented this year's Danish Christmas seal at Copenhagen City Hall. The funds received from the charity stamp, which was founded in 1904, help support five Chritsmas Label homes in Denmark where up to 1000 children aged 7-14 years can stay to help them cope with loneliness, bullying and weight issues.

Illustrated by artist Per O. Jørgensen, who is known for his work on the Harry Potter books, the stamps depict a snowy scene that features geese, reindeer and a robin. The royal's official Instagram page explained: "At this year's Christmas brand you will experience the Christmas brand home in Hobro, which earlier this year could celebrate the 80th anniversary. The motif shows children in front of the Christmas brand home, waving to the gnomes and the animals outside." It continued: "At the event there were speeches by the artist and former Christmas brand children, respectively, and a children's choir performed song together with Ambassador Stig Rossen, who is a former resident of a Christmas brand home."

