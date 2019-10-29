The Duchess of Cornwall wows in a cape coat AND a handbag worth thousands The wife of Prince Charles sure knows how to accessorise!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked fabulous on Tuesday evening as she was pictured with Khadijah Mellah during the premiere of Riding A Dream at the Ritzy Cinema, Brixton. The wife of Prince Charles decided to recycle one of her favourite outfits for the occasion - a navy blue and white striped dress. She added her favourite cape coat, her trademark pearl choker and a pair of funky black boots. Her hair was voluminous and curled to perfection and her makeup was as fresh and flawless as ever.

Camilla looked super chic in her cape coat and Moynat handbag

Camilla's cape is clearly one of her favourite pieces; she has worn it many times. Last week, she headed to a reception to mark the seventh anniversary of the National Literacy Trust's Books Unlocked programme. She teamed her monochrome dress with the cape once again, with black pearl boots and elegant pearls.The mother-of-two's cape is a short, structured version that had slits at the arms - so great for flowing and layering up.

The royal has worn the cape many times before

Capes are big news in fashion right now. Different variations of the classic style were all over the AW19 catwalk this year and many influencers and bloggers have been sporting them on Instagram. Capes can be seen as dramatic, but also super sleek. Plus, it means you don't have to balance a coat over your shoulders - a cape sits perfectly. See - the Duchess is clearly in the know, and the classic black tone means she can keep wearing it season after season.

The Duchess also carried a very chic handbag to the event, which was by mega-luxurious French fashion house Moynat, a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849. The 72-year-old owns the Gabrielle Clutch, which is so exclusive that you cannot purchase it online - though the smaller Mini Gabrielle handbag is listed for £3440.

