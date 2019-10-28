The Countess of Wessex is autumn-ready in brown trench coat and baker boy hat What a royally stylish outfit…

The Countess of Wessex was photographed out carriage driving at Windsor Castle at the weekend, looking impeccably stylish in the process. Taking the reins, the wife of Prince Edward wore a chocolate brown, billowing trench coat, smart boots, a cosy scarf and a smart baker boy cap. Sophie is a keen rider - as is her 15-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor. The pair are both avid carriage drivers and even competed in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society in May. The royal looked to be getting her practice in, and her outfit was certainly ideal for the autumnal weather. It was her hat that took our interest in particular though; - it looked very Peaky Blinders-esque. Since the hit TV show hit screens, tailored styles and hats just like this are big news in fashion - so perhaps Sophie has taken inspiration from the show. Who knows!

Sophie looked ready for action (and so chic) in her coat and hat combo

We last saw the blonde royal on Tuesday, when she participated in The Countess of Wessex Cup 2019 at St John Moore Barracks in Winchester. Sophie may have been dressed casually but she still nailed it, sporting olive green jodhpurs, a knitted jumper, and a camouflage jacket with boots. With her famous blonde hair tied back and amber drop earrings, she still looked amazing.

Despite the fact that Sophie is often pictured doing sports, her hair always looks immaculate and she never has so much as a strand out of place.

Last week, the Countess kept it casual in a a camouflage jacket and jumper

The Countess has hair cut and coloured by Richard Ward - the same stylist who turns his hands to the Duchess of Cambridge's famous mane.

In 2011, he was interviewed online regarding Kate's wedding hairstyle he created and said: "I've been used to going to Buckingham Palace, as I' ve been looking afterThe Countess of Wessex for the past eight years." Well, Kate and Sophie both sport fabulous hairstyles, so it's no surprise they share the same stylist, right? Sharing is caring!

