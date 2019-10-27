Love Kate Middleton’s lace-up suede boots? Marks & Spencer is selling a similar pair The £45 boots have the royal seal of approval...

The Duchess of Cambridge's outfits never stay in the shops for very long, with everyone rushing to replicate her style. This is certainly the case for Kate's 'Marissa' black ankle boots by L.K.Bennett, which she wore on numerous occasions from 2011-2014 and again in 2019, sparking a sell-out. After all, we struggle to name a single royal engagement in which we haven’t wanted to steal her entire outfit. But rather than eagerly waiting for them to come back in stock, Marks & Spencer has come to the rescue to provide us with a fabulous alternative.

The wife of Prince William tends to stick to high heels in classic colours so she wowed fans when she stepped out in these incredible L.K.Bennet ankle boots at an Enfield primary school in February 2019. Made from soft suede and featuring a block heel with a height of a whopping 9cm, her boots were a huge hit and were again snapped up off the shelves almost immediately. Whether you pair the lace-up boots with a dress to create an edgy style like Kate or use them to dress up a pair of jeans, they are a versatile staple for your winter wardrobe. So we can't blame everyone for wanting them, they are pretty dreamy!

SHOP: Lace-up Ankle Boots, £45, Marks & Spencer

While the original pair were on the shelves for £295, Mark's has released a black cord version featuring the same block heel and lace-up detail for just £45. Such a bargain, don't you think? And for those who want to ditch the classic black colour, they also come in a gorgeous burgundy hue. But hurry, because we can't guarantee these will stay in stock any longer than the originals!

It's no surprise the mother-of-three headed to L.K.Bennet for her winter boots considering it is one of her favourite British designers. Over the years, she has worn a variety of items from the luxury high street brand, including her favourite £195 'Sledge' nude heels and the brown and black printed 'Gabrielle' dress she was recently pictured in at Kensington Palace.

