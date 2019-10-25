Meghan Markle WOWS in red leather skirt and matching heels at Windsor Castle Prince Harry's wife stuns royal fans with latest outfit

WOW! On Friday morning, the Duchess of Sussex attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World, held at Windsor Castle. The stunning royal looked incredible in her latest outfit, which consisted of a stunning red leather skirt by Hugo Boss, and crew-neck top, which she teamed with matching red shoes. As always, the mother-of-one's beauty look was preened to perfection; she wore her hair in a bouffant, 60's style and her makeup was on point.

The discussion covered young leaders who shared their achievements and best practices that have helped empower communities to overcome complex challenges and significant obstacles.

The Duchess has sure had a hectic few days. On Tuesday evening, she attended the One Young World Summit - stepping out at the opening ceremony, wearing the same purple 'Maxwell' midi dress by Babaton for Aritzia that she wore whilst she was pregnant with baby Archie during a trip to Birkenhead with Prince Harry in January. She teamed the frock with a pair of navy suede court shoes by Manolo Blahnik and opted to go without a coat or handbag for the occasion. Her hair was teased in beautiful loose waves - very mermaid-esque!

Meghan, 38, has been recycling lots of her dresses this month. The week before, she attended the WellChild Awards with Harry, rocking a tailored green dress she from Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H. which featured a bow around the waist. She previously wore it for her engagement photos way back in November 2017.

Updating the look - which she previously teamed with a white jacket - the Duchess teamed it with Manolo Blahnik brown suede heels, an £1185 long camel coat from Sentaler, a tortoiseshell bag with a scarf handle from Montunas, and accessorised with gold and diamond stud earrings from Emily Mortimer Jewellery.

