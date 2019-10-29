The Duchess of Cornwall opts for sophisticated glamour at St Bride's Church Prince Charle's wife dressed up in style for her latest engagement...

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall attended a service to honour fallen journalists at St Bride's Church in Fleet Street. The wife of Prince Charles looked stylish and well put-together in her latest all black outfit, which consisted of a black skirt, blazer, tights and heels paired with a beautiful pearl necklace. With her icy blonde hair in a voluminous style, the royal never looked better as she arrived. St Bride's Church is considered by many to be the spiritual home for journalists throughout the world. The church hosts an annual service commemorating journalists, camera-crew and support staff who have lost their lives on the frontline. This year the service was entitled "Bearing Witness" and serves to remind us that there are many journalists who are missing or held captive, and many who continue to report at great risk. Camilla became Patron of the Guild of St Bride in 2012 and has attended the service three times before, in 2017, 2012 and 2010.

The Duchess of Cornwall stunned in all black

This is the second event in two days the mother-of-two has taken part in. On Monday evening, Camilla headed to the premiere of Riding A Dream at the Ritzy Cinema, Brixton. She wore one of her favourite items fashion items - her black, cropped cape and carried a very fancy handbag by Moynat, which she teamed with a monochrome dress that featured a skirt emblazoned with black and white stripes. The 72-year old chatted to star of the feature - jockey Khadijah Mellah and Khadijah’s proud family, from Peckham, before they watched the 25-minute documentary together.

Camilla wore a fabulous cape at the Ritzy Cinema, Brixton

The royal also added a pearl choker into the mix, which she is rarely seen without.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall rocks a dreamy dress coat & knee high boots in Bath

Camilla often rocks one of these exquisite necklaces, and a favourite in her collection has to be this four-stranded choker with the rounded diamond clasp.

READ: Royals looking chic in Chanel, darling. From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana and Amelia Windsor