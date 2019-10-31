The Duchess of Cornwall is a dream in green as she greets Geri Halliwell at Buckingham Palace Prince Charles's wife brings the glam in her latest outfit.

The Duchess of Cornwall - who is Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society - held a reception, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, for winners of The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition at Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon. Dressing up for the occasion, the wife of Prince Charles wore a green dress with a white collar for the occasion - this is a dress she has worn previously for a photoshoot, but it's the first time we've seen her wear it in public. With her blonde hair flowing and her makeup looking as fresh as ever, Camilla looked fabulous as she greeted winners of The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition and a certain redhead Spice Girl, that's right, Geri Halliwell was also in attendance.

This week has been a busy one for the royal - she has had a variety of engagements each day - and has worn a lot of stylish outfits in the process. On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-two met with Khadijah Mellah during the premiere of Riding A Dream at the Ritzy Cinema in Brixton, wearing one of her favourite dresses - a navy blue and white striped number that gave us all the nautical vibes. She added her favourite cape coat, her trademark pearl choker and a pair of funky black boots.

When you had a staple item in your wardrobe that you really like - you often style it up with other outfits to get maximum wear and Camilla is no exception. Her cape coat is a permanent fixture in her wardrobe, and we can see why. It's a short, structured version and it's the perfect cover-up as you can layer it over dresses, shirts and blouses, without feeling restricted.

Speaking of keepsake items, the royal is often spotted in a pair of nude, two-tone heels by Chanel which are worth around £600. Super classic and loved by bloggers and film stars, the iconic shoes go with everything and stand the test of time - you can bet the Duchess will be wearing them in years to come.

Although the shoes are versatile and comfortable, it has been suggested that there could be a more sentimental reason behind her preference; Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. Couple goals!

