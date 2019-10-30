The Duchess of Cornwall delights royal fans with NEW mini handbag Prince Charles's wife's new bag is teeny...

The Duchess of Cornwall has certainly had a busy few days this week! Fresh from a series of royal engagements, the wife of Prince Charles headed to The Mulberry School for Girls on Wednesday, where she toured the establishment, and participated in a roundtable discussion, as well as meeting with the school’s therapy dog. Dressing formally, Camilla wowed onlookers in a black blazer, a camel-toned, pie crust blouse and a tartan skirt.

Camilla at the Mulberry School

As much as we loved the look, we were a little more taken with the outfit she wore on Tuesday evening. She attended a service to honour fallen journalists at St Bride's Church in Fleet Street and opted for a black skirt, blazer, tights and heels paired with a beautiful pearl necklace. With her icy blonde hair in a voluminous style, the royal never looked better as she arrived. But it was her handbag that caught our attention! It appeared that the Duchess had switched up her arm candy, and sported a very small tote bag with a structured handle. The mini bag is big news right now. Seen on the arms of Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevigne, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, it's the bag to be seen in (despite the fact you can't get too much in it!)

Check out the royal's mini handbag...

The 72-year-old loves handbags. On Monday, she carried a very chic number to the premiere of Riding A Dream at the Ritzy Cinema, Brixton.

It was by mega-luxurious French fashion house Moynat, a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849. Camilla has the Gabrielle Clutch, which is so exclusive that you cannot purchase it online - though the smaller Mini Gabrielle handbag is listed for £3440. We don't know about you, but we would love to have a peep in her handbag collection!

