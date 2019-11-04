Loved Kate Middleton's green sequin dress? Monsoon has an incredible look-alike Get Kate's Jenny Packham look for less!

We are still swooning over the stunning sequin frock the Duchess of Cambridge wore last month. During the royal tour, Kate joined Prince William at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, rocking a dazzling green gown. Floor-length and fabulous, it had billowing sleeves that gathered at the cuffs. Although the royal's dress was custom-made for her, a similar one can be purchased by the brand for £3482. Eeek! If that price tag is a little more than you wanted to pay, luxury high street store Monsoon has just the frock. Known as the 'Jaidynn sequin long sleeve maxi dress' it's made with the same, evergreen sparkly gems, has long sleeves, and also boasts a maxi hem. Perfect for Christmas or a formal event, it's a fabulous lookalike, and at £140, it won't break the bank either.

Kate's Jenny Packham dress stole the show in Pakistan

Kate, 37, often turns to Jenny Packham for red-carpet events.

Loved by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, it's a label that is known for their show-stopping gowns that really do give the wow factor.

Get the look! £140, Monsoon

One of Kate's most memorable Jenny Packham numbers was a pink sequin-embellished frock she wore for the ARK's 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in 2011. The Duchess liked the design so much that she re-wore it in again 2016.

Kate sported a pink Jenny Packham frock in 2016

In 2017, the Duchess had her own Princess Elsa moment in the designer once again.

As she attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London, Kate looked tremendous in her bespoke ice blue Jenny Packham gown, which was covered in gems, sequins and sparkles, attached to a delicate blue netted overlay.

Prince William's wife rocked Princess Elsa vibes in 2017, also wearing Jenny Packham

Kate accessorised her show-stopping gown with a pair of Oscar de la Renta heels, which she had previously worn and many remarked she looked very like the iconic Disney character from the film Frozen.

