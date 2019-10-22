NEW Kate Middleton pictures surface and fans can't get over her Ghost dress The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in the blue wrap dress

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled royals fans the world over with her thoughtful and carefully curated fashion choices during her and Prince William's royal tour of Pakistan last week, but if you thought you'd seen them all, you're wrong!

New pictures have emerged showing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the British High Commission staff in Pakistan and the mother-of-three has once again won appraisal for her choice of outfit.

In pictures published on Instagram, the royal looks stunning in a flowy Ghost Avery Wrap Floral Dress, available for £195. According to John Lewis Partners, one of Kate’s favourite stores which stocks the dress, "the stunning blue number features three mix-and-match floral prints across the wrap-effect bodice and tiered skirt and it is loaded with pretty frill detailing in georgette fabric."

MORE: 25 photos of the royal family's most stunning homes

Prince William and Kate flew to Pakistan last Monday and during the five days that the tour lasted she wowed with her choice of outfits, from her bright blue kurta to her sparkling green Jenny Packham gown. Other brands she wore included Catherine Walker, Beulah London and a few Pakistan designers such as Maheen Khan, Satrangi and Gul Ahmed – much to the delight of her host country.

Since flying back on Friday evening, the couple have been spending time with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their two eldest will soon break up for half term and the family might decide to head over to their country home, Anmer Hall, to spend the week.