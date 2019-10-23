J.Crew's new range of headbands has us excited for Christmas We can't get enough of this royally-approved trend…

Let's face it, the Duchess of Cambridge has pretty much put headbands back on the map. The wife of Prince William started rocking the uber-glam headgear back in 2018 and hasn't looked back - she has racked up a pretty impressive collection since. The royal loves US high street brand J.Crew; and now the label has just dropped some amazing headbands just in time for the festive season. As a big lover of their jewels and accessories, we bet Kate, 37, would go crazy over them - we can just see her sporting one on Christmas Day, like she did last year. We've rounded up our picks of the new J.Crew and Lele Sadough collection, and we think you'll agree, they are pretty special.

The Duchess loves an elborate headband

SHOP: Gold-plated with crystal detail, £190

SHOP: Slim satin headband with crystal detail, £39

SHOP: Ivory velvet knot headband with pearls, £151

SHOP: Knot headband in Stewart tartan with gold studs, £151

Speaking of Kate and her hair accessories, in November 2018, the mother-of-three wowed onlookers at the University College London, rocking a ponytail fasted with a velvet black ribbon.

Kate wore a J.Crew hair bow in September 2018

The J.Crew bow had an original price-tag of £22.50, but went down to just £7.70 in the Black Friday sale.

MORE: Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana

Kate's love of headbands appeared to have inspired guests at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie in October 2018. We counted - a whopping FIVE guests opted for a headband instead of a fascinator, including fellow royal Princess Beatrice. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew - who was maid of honour at the star-studded nuptials - teamed her Ralph & Russo purple number with a matching purple headband, made from gathered fabric that totally complimented her auburn curls.

READ: Crown Princesses Mary and Victoria twin in majorly stylish headbands

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.