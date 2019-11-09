The Duchess of Cornwall is elegant in velvet dress at the Festival of Remembrance Camilla attended the event with Prince Charles

It was wonderful to see the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, following her time off due to ill-health this week. Camilla attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance with her husband Prince Charles, the Queen and other members of the royal family. The Duchess looked to be in good spirits, as she arrived at the prestigious venue, after she had to cancel her attendance at a gala dinner to mark the 200-year anniversary of Prince Albert's birth on Wednesday and had to miss visiting the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey with Harry and Meghan on Thursday, due to a chest infection, Clarence House said.

WATCH: The royal family at the Festival of Remembrance

Camilla looked elegant in a two-tone velvet dress with navy suede court shoes and one of her classic four-strand pearl chokers. She added statement drop earrings and pinned a poppy brooch to her left lapel.

MORE: Royal Style Watch: 10 best regal outfits of the week

Camilla arriving at the Royal Albert Hall

The Festival of Remembrance is an important event for the royal family, during which they commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of several battles of 1944. The event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters and pays tribute to the company of RFA Mounts Bay, who delivered aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall is girly in a pretty pink coat - with a crystallised poppy

It was nearly a full turn out from the royal family, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex also in attendance. They were joined by the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent