Pippa Middleton rocks a red hot co-ord and heels we bet her sister Duchess Kate would love The Middleton sisters clearly have the same taste in shoes...

How incredible did Pippa Middleton look on Tuesday evening? The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister made a rare appearance at the launch of The Clean Liquor Company, which is owned by her brother-in-law Spencer Matthews. Dressing to impress, the mother-of-one decide to don a red co-ord set, which was made up of a simple blouse and funky tailored trousers. She added navy blue high heels, a matching clutch bag and a pair of blue tassel earrings. With her trademark brunette tresses blow-dried in a sleek and straight style, the 36-year-old never looked better. Pippa's sister Kate often sports navy high heels - these pointed shoes definitely wouldn't look out of place in Kate's wardrobe. Spencer's wife Vogue William's was also at the bash, looking as pretty as ever wearing a red dress by Sea Green and some chic knee-high boots by Kurt Geiger.

Pippa looked so chic at The Clean Liquor Company launch

We can't believe Pippa's baby son has just turned one! Arthur Michael William Matthews was born on 15 October 2018 at St Mary's Hospital after she announced her pregnancy in June.

WATCH: Pippa Middleton's style through the years

She married hedge fund manager James on 20 May 2017, with her niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, among her attendants.

Sister Kate often wears navy blue high heels

The evening bash for Clean Liquor Company was quite the soiree! The low-calorie, upmarket drinks range created by Spencer, which he has started with a 1.2 percent bottle of "clean gin". Speaking to GQ, the reality star explained: "You'd need to drink 31 clean gin and tonics to compare a single normal gin and tonic. There's more alcohol content in bread."

MORE: Pippa and Meghan's fave J.Crew clutch bag now comes in millennial pink

Speaking about the launch on Instagram, Spencer said: "Clean Liquor launches tomorrow. I can’t believe the day is almost here. It's been such a long and personal journey and I can’t even begin to describe my excitement and pride in what we've created. Your messages of support and good wishes have been so humbling and really touched us - thank you."

READ: The Duchess of Cambridge's BEST headbands