Kate Middleton's £8 earrings are a BIG hit with fans at the Chelsea Flower Show Royally-approved gems!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked her typically stunning self in brand new pictures released by Kensington Palace of her and her husband Prince William, little Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince George, five, and one-year-old Prince Louis, at their private visit to the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. We loved the 37-year-old's blooming lovely (and very appropriate) floral frock which came from high street store & Other Stories. But did you notice her earrings? No, they weren't royal heirlooms - but a cute £8 pair from Accessorize! And what's more, the cut-price jewels are currently available online now. Amazing!

Kate looked fabulous in her high-street outfit

This isn't the first time the royal has shocked the world with her inexpensive jewels. Back in 2013, Kate dazzled at the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom screening, rocking a cream floor-length Roland Mouret designer gown, which she teamed with a £20 statement necklace from Zara.

£8, Accessorize

Fast forward to 2016, when the mother-of-three wore a pair of dazzling earrings from Soru on an official visit to Canada. Styling up her bold red Preen frock with the brand's £130 baroque, double-sided statement earrings, fans went crazy, causing the website to become totally inundated with orders.

Kate wore a pair of Soru earrings in 2016

Soru's founders, Sicilian-British sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle, still recall the effect Kate had on sales and the continuing growth of their brand ever since.

£130, Soru

Speaking to HELLO! the pair explained: "The 'Kate Effect' is very real. When she chose to wear the double sided pearl earrings for two consecutive public appearances, we were first of all honoured, which was quickly followed by shock as our sales went through the roof for the earrings she had chosen to wear, continuously selling out and they are still a popular style today.

"It had a massive impact on our brand; we were a small unknown Instagram-grown company and were catapulted to a global audience with traffic to our site from countries all over the world."

