Marks & Spencer's pastel blue trench coat is JUST like Kate Middleton's Mulberry cover-up Uncanny!

Remember when the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Northern Ireland back in February alongside Prince William? She wore one of our favourite looks of all time, when she visited charity Cinemagic wearing a retro-style, baby blue cape coat dress by Mulberry with a chic belted waist. The 37-year-old looked stunning in her striking coat which was a past-season buy and worth around £1,500. We loved the pastel tone and the slim-fit shape, but sadly, we don't happen to have that amount of surplus cash right now. Sigh! But don't worry - Marks & Spencer has the answer and it's a lot kinder to your bank balance.

Kate looked stunning in her Mulberry trench coat

The high street brand's double-breasted trench coat is a big seller online and is made in seven fab shades - from ice-cream pink to yellow.

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

And now spring has arrived - you can purchase it in baby blue too, and we think you will agree, it looks just like Kate's designer version. Priced at £49.50, it's available in all sizes and we seriously want one. It can be worn over jeans for that glam, casual feel, or thrown over at a dress if you have an evening event to go to.

And what's more, it has a glowing set of reviews from customers online. One shopper wrote on the M&S website: "Very pleased with this. Have always fancied a trench coat but never found one that suits me before. This fits really well and looks good with work clothes and jeans.

Like the longer length too, as it seems to work with every length of clothing." Another added: "Lovely spring /Autumn versatile trench coat which can be jazzed up or very casual. The length means it's smart and the detailing makes it look more expensive. Very good value, I wouldn't expect any less from Marks." Can't say fairer than that, right?

