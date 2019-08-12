Pippa and Meghan's fave J.Crew clutch bag now comes in millennial pink And we need it...

In 2018, The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton were spotted carrying a rattan clutch bag by J.Crew at two separate events - Wimbledon and the polo. The oval-shaped, classic design featured contrasting tan straps and looked surprisingly roomy despite its compact size - the perfect summer staple, right? It came in cream and zesty yellow and predictably, flew off the shelves when the ladies carried it. Well, we have the best news. This fabulous clutch has had a glam makeover for 2019; it now has a new, more classic rectangular shape but keeps the signature leather closure and gorgeous interior. But best of all, it's now available in millennial pink! How cute? We need it immediately.

Meghan's J.Crew clutch was a big hit in 2018

Prince Harry’s wife is a huge fan of J.Crew. During a visit to Birmingham in 2018, Meghan wowed the crowds, wearing a navy coat with white piping which retailed at £330. The coat proved so popular that the brand brought it back and it became a best-seller.

£100, J.Crew

It seems that hubby Prince Harry may have been influenced by Meghan's love of the brand. Harry owns the J. Crew Ludlow jacket in navy blue, grey, mushroom and deep water – and he’s often pictured wearing one of them while in public. He’s particularly fond of the grey, and has worn it so many times since last year, even pulling it out with matching grey suit trousers while introducing Archie Harrison to the world back in May.

What's more, J. Crew isn't just available online either - you can now shop the range at John Lewis. Introduced last year, the US brand has five concessions in John Lewis stores including: Oxford Street, Peter Jones, White City Westfield, Cheadle and Bluewater.

