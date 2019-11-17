The Duchess of Cornwall arrives in style as she joins Prince Charles on the royal tour Prince Charles' wife looked very summery in Auckland

The Duchess of Cornwall looked her usual elegant self as she arrived in Auckland with Prince Charles for their third official visit to New Zealand together. Stepping off the plane at New Zealand Royal Air Force base Whenuapai, Camilla made us reminisce of summer wearing a floaty white midi dress with a delicate black floral print. Leaving behind the thick dark jackets and cosy scarves required to shield herself from the cold UK weather, she embraced the warmer climate in a cream structured midi jacket which featured an embellished hem.

And we were a huge fan of her accessories! Not only did she step out in matching cream and black Chanel heels and her classic pearl drop earrings, but she also rocked some statement Ray-Ban sunglasses and carried a beautiful wicker handbag complete with bamboo handles and a cream tassel. Prince Charles looked equally as chic in a pale grey suit and blue patterned tie.

Smiling as they were greeted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and the Deputy Mayor of Auckland Bill Cashmore, the Duchess showed no sign of jetlag or the ill health that had affected her earlier in November. Clarence House had previously explained a chest infection had caused her to cancel her attendance at a gala dinner to mark the 200-year anniversary of Prince Albert's birth and a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal looked glowing with her platinum blonde hair styled in a bouncy blowdry and natural makeup including soft pink lipstick.

During their time in Auckland, Charles and Camilla will receive an official welcome at Government House and meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. As part of their royal tour, which follows their 2012 and 2015 visits, they will also travel to Christchurch, where they will see first-hand the regeneration of the city since the 2011 earthquake, as well as visiting Kaikōura to learn about how the road and rail connections were affected by the 2016 earthquake.

In a statement, Clarence House said the couple "will visit programmes and organisations working in areas they are committed to supporting. The Prince will focus on young people and youth opportunity, as well as environmental issues – with particular emphasis on tackling plastic waste. The Duchess will continue her focus on key themes including domestic violence and literacy."

