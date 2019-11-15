Kate Middleton steps out in Norfolk wearing a purple coat dress and a dreamy Aspinal clutch bag

As part of her role as patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Norfolk on Friday to open The Nook hospice. And she didn't disappoint in the fashion department. Looking chic as usual, Kate wore a beautiful purple Oscar de la Renta coat-dress which she has worn previously. She teamed it with her go-to Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a fabulous Aspinal of London clutch bag. She wore her brunette hair down in the classic bouncy blowdry she has become known for. Beauty wise, Kate proved that simple is always best with her dewy, natural look. The 37-year-old opted for soft pink blusher, brown eye makeup and nude lips.

EACH offers young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk specialist nursing care, short breaks, therapies and counselling, and supports their families. During her visit, Kate will undertake a tour of the facilities, including the hospice’s sensory room, meet some of the children and families taking part in arts and crafts activities, and unveil a plaque to officially open the building.

Speaking of the new site in Framingham Earl, a spokesperson for EACH told HELLO!: "The Nook is a 21st century building to provide 21st century care, spread across a single floor, with more areas for clinical care, larger and better equipped en-suite bedrooms, dedicated therapy rooms and much more. It will allow us to fully cater for an increased demand for our service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those we care for. Set on a five-acre woodland site, closer to the centre of the county, hospitals and road networks, it also means the majority of families and staff will travel shorter distances to receive and deliver care."

Prince William's wife never struggles to nail winter fashion, especially with her increasing blazer and headband collection. One of her favourite blazers has got to the one-button style by Canadian brand Smythe, with Kate investing in several colourways over the past few years, including the navy, khaki and most recently grey check. Layered over a dress or to smarten up some jeans, it is a wardrobe staple that can take you from a work meeting to a dinner date.

And we have long been jealous of the royal's hair accessories, from the velvet plaited pink one she wore to nephew Archie Harrison's Christening to the Jane Taylor burgundy headband that stole the show on Christmas Day in 2018. Rocking another fabulous wintery style, she recently wore the black rhinestone headband of dreams to the Festival of Remembrance. And it only cost £17.99 from high street favourite Zara!

