Princess Sofia stuns in a little black dress for an award ceremony in Stockholm

A little black dress has long been a wardrobe staple, even among the royal family. Opting for a twist on the classic style, Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out in a blazer version on Monday as she attended the Internet Angel of the Year awards in Stockholm.

Featuring a crossover tailored collar, sheer sleeves and a pleated asymmetric skirt, the Sandro midi dress is available to buy online for £290 in sizes 6 to 14. The brunette beauty looked elegant as she paired it with matching black heels and a box-shape black and gold clutch from Susan Szatmary. Beauty wise, Sofia, 34, looked radiant with dewy skin, long dark eyelashes, pale pink lipstick and a subtle, neutral grey nail polish on her fingers, which is a favourite colour among royals.

And we are completely obsessed with her silver floral earrings from Maria Nilsdotter Jewellery. Measuring roughly 120mm, it was hard not to take notice of the neck-grazing statement jewellery. With her dark hair pulled back, the earrings, which cost around £300 per ear, stood out amongst the few strands that framed her face. Princess Sofia, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, is not the only one who loves this style. Crown Princess Victoria also chose the gold pair to the 2019 ALMA Prize Ceremony earlier this year, which she paired with a black, white and blue patterned dress and matching grey accessories. If it's got the seal approval from two royal ladies, then it's certainly one for our wishlist.

Instituted by mySafety Insurance in 2015, the awards recognise those who stand up to online hatred. It is clearly an issue that is important to the Swedish royal couple, who launched their foundation's report into online hate at the end of October 2019. The report looked at the damaging consequences of bullying on young people and offers solutions on how to tackle it.

